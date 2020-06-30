6 Things to Know – Prevalence Of Virus Rises Despite Case Decline, Where to Watch Fireworks on July 4th

It’s Tuesday, June 30th - and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - Miami Beach has joined a handful of cities in Miami-Dade County that are making it mandatory for people to wear face masks when in public.

City officials say, starting Tuesday, people in public spaces - both indoors and outdoors - will be required to wear face coverings. Anyone caught not wearing a mask will face a $50 civil fine. Last week, the city of Miami, along with Miami Gardens, Aventura, Hialeah and North Miami Beach, made masks mandatory in public.

No. 2 - The coronavirus continues its assault on the Sunshine State, infecting 15.7% of those whose test results were released Monday, the second-highest proportion since the state began dealing with the resurgence of the virus this month.

Over the last seven days, the average positivity rate increased to 14.1%, nearly tripling from early June. After joining in a Monday morning call with health officials, Miami Beach city manager Jimmy Morales told the mayor and commissioners that the trends are flashing red. As cases and hospitalizations rise, experts point to what science indicates could be next: deaths. Click here to see more on what the numbers show in a report from NBC 6 investigator Tony Pipitone.

No. 3 - The woman who was pinned to the floor and tased by police officers in a January incident outside a Miami strip club is speaking out about the ordeal after criminal charges were brought against the officer responsible.

Safiya Satchell says she was trying to leave Tootsie's Cabaret on January 14th when Jordy Yanes Martel, then an officer with the Miami Gardens police department, demanded she get out of the car to receive a trespassing warning. He proceeded to drag Satchell out of her car, place his knee on her neck and tase her twice in the stomach while she had her arms restrained. Martel has been charged two counts of official misconduct and four counts of battery by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement last week.

No. 4 - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has confirmed that the man chanting the racist slogan "white power" in a controversial video retweeted by President Donald Trump Sunday was a retired Miami-Dade firefighter.

The video appeared to have been taken at The Villages, a Florida retirement community, and showed dueling demonstrations between Trump supporters and opponents. Moments into the video clip he shared, a man driving a golf cart displaying pro-Trump signs and flags shouts "white power." The video also shows anti-Trump protesters shouting “Nazi," “racist," and profanities at the Trump backers. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue put out an official statement confirming that the man was indeed a "longtime" retired MDFR employee and said his comments “are NOT representative of who we are and what we stand for."

No. 5 - The pandemic may have cut this year's list of Fourth of July events short, but there are still several options for viewing fireworks displays in person or from home in South Florida this year.

Across South Florida, some locations are taking their shows digital while others will still be having outdoor activities, weather permitting. Click here for a complete list of where you can go this Saturday for events across the area.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, South Florida could see more high temperatures that are near record breaking on Tuesday with little rain relief in sight during the work week. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.