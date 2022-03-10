6 to Know: Davie Father Fights For His Life After Being Shot

It’s Thursday, March 10th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Two teens were hospitalized after a shooting outside a high school in Miami Gardens Wednesday afternoon that led to a police pursuit and suspects opening fire on an officer.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. outside North Gardens High School off Northwest 183rd Street. Family members said the two victims, one an 18-year-old senior at the school and the other a 17-year-old junior, were wounded in what they were told was a drive-by shooting. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area. Miami Gardens Police officials said officers responded to the scene, and one officer requested emergency backup while trying to make contact with a suspicious vehicle. The family members said the 18-year-old was doing okay. The 17-year-old was shot in the abdomen and is expected to recover after undergoing surgery.

No. 2 - A South Florida father remains in the hospital fighting for his life four months after being shot.

Cellphone videos taken by his family show what Sergio Medina looked like before - celebrating his brother’s birthday and spending time with his 10-year-old son. But in November, everything changed for Sergio and his family. Sergio was shot just two days before Thanksgiving, on Nov. 23. His brother told NBC 6 a brain injury is keeping him at Broward Health. A photo the family shared with NBC 6 shows multiple bullet holes on the driver’s side and blood smeared across the side of Sergio’s vehicle. Click here for his family’s pleas and what police are saying in a report from NBC 6 investigator Willard Shepard you’ll see Only on 6.

No. 3 - An airstrike on a hospital in the port city of Mariupol killed three people, including a child, the city council said Thursday, as Russian forces intensified their siege of Ukrainian cities.

The attack in the southern port city wounded women waiting to give birth and doctors and buried children in the rubble. Bombs also fell on two hospitals in another city west of the capital. The World Health Organization said it has confirmed 18 attacks on medical facilities since the Russian invasion began two weeks ago.

No. 4 - A March 30 hearing has been set on a proposed $83 million lawsuit settlement for people who lost property and belongings in the collapse of a Surfside beachfront condominium building that killed 98 people.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman said Wednesday that he would consider any objections to the proposal before deciding whether to give it final approval. Hanzman did say, however, that the settlement could achieve “an excellent result" in the Champlain Towers South case. A preliminary order by the judge says that each unit owner will be paid a share based on their ownership portion of a condominium unit and for personal items that were lost. The money comes from insurance and from the sale of the beachfront property in Surfside. There were 136 units in the building.

No. 5 - South Florida continues to grapple with a housing crisis. The Miami market saw the largest increase in rents out of the top 50 markets last year, according to realtor.com.

It comes down to supply and demand. New people are moving to Florida while the state has a shortage of housing available. In the past weeks, dozens of viewers reached out to NBC 6 Investigators concerned about rent increases. Many asked why their landlords can raise their rents so much. Florida law sides with landlords over tenants when it comes to rent increases. Click here for more on why that might not change in a report from NBC 6 investigator Phil Prazan.

No. 6 - Crowds of spring breakers appeared to take over almost every available inch of Fort Lauderdale Beach on Wednesday.

It was the most crowded Battalion Chief Steve Gollan can remember in at least five years. As the day stretched on, call volumes for Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue went up for people passing out, dehydration, cuts and jellyfish stings. There hasn't been a rescue as of Wednesday afternoon. But the main goal is to keep people from crowding together by the hundreds. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Marissa Bagg.