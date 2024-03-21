6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for March 21, 2024.

Police led a cross-county chase overnight that ended on the Turnpike.

Video shows police detaining at least one person.

At this time, NBC6's waiting to learn why police were following the car and if this person will be charged.

Authorities are investigating after police shot an armed man who fled officers Wednesday in the Miami-Dade neighborhood of Brownsville.

According to Miami-Dade Police, before 6:50 p.m., officers spotted a car that committed a traffic infraction and activated their lights to conduct a traffic stop. Instead, the driver fled.

The man was allegedly armed as he ran across a park where kids were playing, police said.

Video shows the man running as police kept telling him to drop a gun. Gunshots were fired, and the man collapses on the ground and screams in pain. After the shooting, police yell at the man again to drop the gun.

Police said the man was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. His identity wasn't released.

It's unclear how many shots were fired and how many times he was shot. No one else was injured.

Police also recovered one gun from the scene.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

Police are searching for a man who forced a woman into his car and sexually battered her at gunpoint in Fort Lauderdale.

The shocking incident happened around 2:30 a.m. back on Feb. 27 in the 700 block of Southeast 16th Street.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said the victim was walking in the 1600 block of South Federal Highway when a man in a car started to follow behind her.

Police also released a sketch of the suspect, who they described as a Hispanic male, in his 20s, who is approximately 5-foot-10, with short dark hair, a clean-shaven face, and a medium build.

Police said they don't know if the man was local but said he seemed familiar with the area.

Anyone with information on the incident or suspect is asked to call police at 954-828-5510.

A plan to install walk-through metal detectors at some Broward County Public Schools was approved by school board members at a meeting Wednesday morning.

The board members formally approved the plan, which calls for installing the metal detectors at a total of 10 high schools and other school centers.

Two schools - Flanagan High and Taravella High - will receive the detectors for summer sessions, and eight more will receive them before school starts in August

Currently, Broward County Public Schools do random checks with hand-held metal detectors, called wanding.

Also discussed Wednesday was the contentious issue of repurposing or potentially closing schools.

Broward Schools Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata said he'll come back on April 16 with a plan about which schools could be on the chopping block. The plan could include converting some schools to K-8, closing some outright, and creating more magnet and Montessori schools.

More flights from Haiti are set to touch down in Florida Thursday.

Those flights carrying people who were trapped in the ongoing chaos in the country.

This comes hours after the first flight bringing Florida residents and other Americans safely back to the U.S. landed Wednesday.

Miami is getting ready for Ultra Music Festival taking place this weekend.

The Ultra Music Festival is officially returning to downtown Miami's Bayfront Park for three days of EDM acts from around the world.

The Ultra Music Festival aims to keep the health, safety and well-being of fans, artists, and

staff as a top priority.

There will be a zero-tolerance policy prohibiting illicit drug use and possession. Narcotic laws will be strictly enforced and police officers will be working the event in an undercover capacity.

Eventgoers are urged to stay hydrated and first aid tents will be plainly visible and located throughout the event grounds to help anyone in need.

This year, there will be a limit on the size and type of bag that may be brought into the venue.