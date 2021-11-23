6 to Know: Bitcoin Trial Could Shock Crypto Market, ‘Only in Dade' Account Disabled

It’s Tuesday, November 23rd - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - The families of most of those killed and wounded in the 2018 Parkland high school shooting announced Monday they have settled their lawsuit against the federal government over the FBI's failure to stop the gunman even though it had received information he intended to attack.

Attorneys for 16 of the 17 killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland said they have reached a confidential settlement with the government over the FBI's failure to investigate a tip it received about a month before the massacre. The 17th family chose not to sue. Andrew Pollack, whose 18-year-old daughter Meadow died in the shooting, commended the FBI for accepting responsibility for its inaction, comparing it to the Broward County school district and sheriff's office, the school security staff and the psychologists who treated the shooter. He believes they all failed to stop the shooter and have ducked responsibility.

No. 2 - A family is grieving a man who was killed in a hit-and-run in Miami Gardens and hoping the driver who fled the scene will be identified.

Quatasha Davis said her uncle, 57-year-old Kerry McCutchen, was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Friday. McCutchen’s family said his life tragically ended in the wee hours Friday at an intersection in Miami Gardens. McCutchen was walking southbound across 183rd Street heading back to his nearby home when he was killed. Police are going over video, hoping it will aid in tracking down the driver. One video shows a black vehicle police said is a Mercedes-Benz C-Class model that makes a right turn off 183rd Street and goes south. To hear the family’s emotional pleas, click here for the story from NBC 6 investigator Willard Shepard.

No. 3 - The clock is ticking for more than a dozen sidewalk cafés in Miami Beach that are being denied their permits for at least one year because of code violations.

Out of 144 Miami Beach businesses that applied for the permit or looked to renew their existing outdoor dining permit 13 have been denied according to city officials because the restaurants have repeated violations. Violations are for things like excessive noise or an aggressive host looking to encourage people to come inside the restaurant. Overstuffed garbage cans are another violation. And for those 13 restaurants, sidewalk operations are done and now suspended for a year at the end of the month.

No. 4 - When Bitcoin was launched in 2009, a single bitcoin was priced at less than a tenth of a penny ($0.0008) — now one bitcoin is worth well over $50,000.

Imagine having created bitcoin, and the fortune that would belong to you — well, one man claims he did and now the family of another man says he wasn’t alone in doing so, and it’s turned into a trial playing out right here in Miami. It’s being called bitcoin’s trial of the century, and ultimately this multi-billion dollar case is about whether or not the man who claims to have founded bitcoin had a partner. A Miami federal judge could order 1.1 million bitcoins to be split in half — a move that would rock the crypto market. Click here to find out why in a report from NBC 6’s Cristian Benavides.

No. 5 - A popular South Florida Instagram page was shut down Friday for unknown reasons, account owners say.

The 'Only In Dade' Instagram account, known across the community for posting viral videos, images, memes and news, was disabled at 8:30 p.m. Friday, a spokesperson said in an e-mail. The page, which is also an active brand on Facebook and Twitter, has amassed 709,000 followers on the social media platform since its launch in 2013. The creators of 'Only In Dade' (Instagram handle: @onlyindade) say they weren't given a reason as to why the account was disabled.

No. 6 - It has become a "fowl" problem for residents in Brickell high-rise buildings: peregrine falcons migrating for the winter.

When these feathery fliers get stuck on balconies, residents call Lloyd Brown, the president of the Wildlife Rescue of Dade County. He volunteers his time to rescue wounded wildlife including these falcons. The animals are sent to the rescue's center in Homestead. Brown said the skyscrapers in Brickell mimic the cliffs and canyons that falcons are drawn to. Click here to find out how they are helping the animals in a report from NBC 6 anchor Constance Jones.