Florida Vaccine Updates: Biden Administration Approves 200 Million Doses of Vaccine

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

Residents across the state will be getting new locations this week where they can get the vaccine - while questions remain about what's next for those who have already gotten their doses and all the possible side effects.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Walmart, Sam's Club Begin Rolling Out Vaccine, Biden Administration Approves 200 Million Doses

Walmart and Sam's Club stores across the state will begin vaccinations in South Florida Friday.

President Joe Biden and his administration have approved 200 million doses of the coveted COVID-19 vaccine from both Pfizer and Moderna. They say the country is still on track to meet the president's goal of 100 million doses in his first 100 days of office.

The vaccines are specifically for seniors 65 and over and frontline health care workers, but the increase in supply is a sign that access is growing.

First Responders Have Mixed Feelings about COVID-19 Vaccine, UM Study Finds

A study conducted at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine has found that first responders have mixed feelings about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Of the nearly 3,200 firefighters and emergency medical service workers that were sampled in the study, 24.2% said they felt unsure about the vaccine, while 27.6% reported "low acceptability."

48.2% of sample respondents expressed "high acceptability" of the vaccine.

Miami Lakes Maker of N95 Masks Has 30 Million on Hand

It’s been one of the most sought after pieces of personal protection since the pandemic began — the N95 mask.

They're hard to find, in demand and yet 30 million of them are sitting in a Miami Lakes warehouse just waiting to be bought.

Florida Adds 8,500 New Covid Cases, Reports Over 170 More Virus Deaths Thursday

Florida reported more than 8,500 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by over 170.

The 8,525 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,806,805 since the outbreak began.

Another 174 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Thursday, bringing the total to 28,382.

Hialeah to Receive its First Batch of Vaccine Doses Friday

The City of Hialeah is expecting to receive 1,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday, which will be distributed in four senior housing locations operated by the city and Hialeah Housing Authority.

"The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected our city like many others in our country," Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez said in a press release.

"It is our responsibility to take care of the health and well-being of our community, for that reason the City is ensuring that those most in need have access to these vaccines in such a difficult situation."

Local Pharmacies Begin Administering COVID-19 Vaccine

Vaccines are starting to be administered at pharmacies across Florida.

Two Winn-Dixie stores in the Florida Keys and a Fresco y Más pharmacy in Miami are two locations scheduled to offer the COVID-19 vaccine today.

The first vaccine appointment at Fresco y Más is scheduled for 2 p.m.

For more information about vaccines being offered at Walmart, Sam's Club and Winn Dixie pharmacies

Florida Adds More Than 7,500 New Covid Cases, Reports 165 More Virus Deaths Wednesday

Florida reported more than 7,500 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by over 160.

The 7,537 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,798,280 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health. Despite the increase Florida's case numbers continued to show downward trends over the past couple weeks.

Another 160 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 28,208.

Broward Student Appointed to Biden-Harris COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force

A Broward County high school student has been appointed to President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris' COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force.

Vincent Toranzo, a senior at Pembroke Pines Charter High School, was selected for his experience with the inner workings of local government.

Vaccine Doses Increasing for Seniors on Florida's West Coast: DeSantis

Florida is increasing COVID-19 vaccine doses for seniors on the state's west coast, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning.

DeSantis held a news conference in Venice Wednesday where he announced more doses would be allocated to counties on Florida's Gulf coast, including Manatee, Charlotte and Sarasota.

Leon County leads the state with about 61% of seniors receiving shots, DeSantis said. Palm Beach County was near 50%, DeSantis said. Statewide, about 35% of Florida's 4.5 million seniors have received a shot.

COVID-19 Vaccines Coming to Miami-Dade and Broward Walmart Stores This Week

COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at Florida Walmart stores and select Sam's Club stores starting this week, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

Walmart and Sam's Club stores in Miami-Dade and Broward will be part of the program.

Walmart and Sam's Club stores in Miami-Dade and Broward will be part of the program.

Miami-Dade Mayor Urges Gov. 'Urgently Increase' Vaccination Efforts

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava wrote a letter Tuesday to Gov. Ron DeSantis, demanding that he "urgently increase" its vaccination efforts in the state's most populous county.

"Miami-Dade is home to nearly half a million seniors 65+ and the epicenter of the pandemic – but we are not receiving enough vaccines to vaccinate seniors at the same pace as other counties," she tweeted.

In the letter, she urges DeSantis increase the weekly allocation of vaccines to county sites and add additional lanes at staffing at large, state-run sites at Hard Rock Stadium and Marlins Park.

Florida Adds More Than 7,000 New COVID-19 Cases, Reports Over 230 More Deaths Tuesday

Florida reported more than 7,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by over 230.

The 7,023 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,790,743 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 9.18%.

Side Effects and Effectiveness: What's Next After the COVID-19 Vaccine?

Researchers, doctors and scientists believe the benefits of getting the COVID-19 vaccine far outweigh the risks.

How effective is the vaccine after the first and second dose? About one week after the first dose, experts say you have about 50% protection from the virus. Then about two weeks after the second dose, clinical trials show about 95% immunity.

How long will the immunity last once you are vaccinated? Experts say only time and further research will tell.

