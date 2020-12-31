What to Know About Getting a Coronavirus Vaccine in Florida

As the year draws to a close, the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine is offering a glimmer of hope to those who are eager to return to pre-pandemic normalcy in 2021.

In Florida, the vaccine has begun to be administrated to frontline healthcare workers and the state's most elderly residents. Here's everything we know about how the vaccine is being handed out across the state, and who will be eligible to receive one as more shipments arrive.

While the state determines who gets vaccines, counties are in charge of distribution

At a press conference earlier this week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that while state officials would be in charge of determining which facilities and hospitals received shipments of the vaccine, individual counties would be in charge of distribution.

That means that the process of administering the vaccine will depend on county guidelines: while some counties will offer the doses at specific locations, others will deploy teams to facilities to give out the vaccine, like Palm Beach County has done with its senior communities.

DeSantis added that he expects most counties to get more of the recently approved Moderna vaccine by early next week.

Elderly residents and frontline healthcare workers will be first in line to receive vaccine shipments

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents be offered COVID-19 vaccinations first.

Then, non-healthcare frontline essential workers and people ages 75 and older should be prioritized, followed by those ages 65-74 and anyone with high-risk medical conditions.

In Florida, the first batches of vaccine shipments were distributed to hospital centers around the state, followed by nursing homes and permanent care facilities.

Since then, Gov. DeSantis has emphasized that vaccinating seniors is priority. Last weekend, both Pfizer and Moderna doses became available for Miami-Dade residents ages 75 and older began at Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Jackson Health System has so far distributed the vaccine to more than 10,000 patients ages 65 and older receiving care at their facilities who are at special risk of contracting the virus. Next week, the hospital is expected to launch an online platform for Miami-Dade residents ages 65 and older to request appointments.

In Broward County, county officials set up an online portal for residents ages 65 and older to start scheduling appointments to receive the vaccine, but all slots were quickly booked out through February, and the website began experiencing intermittent outages.

Cleveland Clinic also announced the facility would be offering vaccines to members of the public who meet certain criteria, including being ages 65 or older, as well as first responders and those with high risk medical conditions.

South Florida teachers have expressed concern that educators aren't being prioritized for vaccinations

The superintendents of Miami-Dade and Broward public schools have both said they support the idea of teachers being given priority for vaccinations, but so far, there is no indication by state authorities that this will happen.

“There is zero talk of teachers being high on the list to actually receive the vaccines. That doesn’t make sense,” said Jen Kaelin, who teaches at Jose Marti MAST Academy in Hialeah. “Either we were essential workers then, which means we’re essential workers now, or we were never essential workers and the schools shouldn’t have opened.”

Kaelin was one of several teachers who spoke to NBC 6 about educators' frustration that they are not being considered crucially vulnerable workers when it comes to receiving the vaccine.

“There’s definitely been a concern, a little thought in the back of my head: is this a dangerous place for me to be?” said Eric Garner, a teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, in regards to his in-person classes.

“So for me, the vaccine is a 100%, I’m a hundred percent in. I want the vaccine. If I could get it today, I’d be in line, but I’ll wait my turn because there are people who are frontline workers dealing with this direct, face to face, and they need it first,” Garner added.

