6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Jan. 17, 2024.

A South Florida youth football team is in mourning after losing one of their own to an apparent accidental shooting.

George Harris Jr., 13, was shot and killed Saturday when a gun went off and hit him in the head in a Miami Gardens home.

On Tuesday, the Liberty City Warriors football team took the field missing one of their own.

Instead of practicing, they paid tribute to number 14, their teammate and friend.

Shocking social media video shows the moments when a fight outside Miami Northwestern Senior High School ended with a teen gunman opening fire on another teen last week.

The shooting happened Thursday in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 71st Street and left a 14-year-old hospitalized in critical condition.

Community members and students said the shooting happened after a basketball game against Central High School.

According to an arrest report, both teens had been attending the basketball game as spectators and after it ended, got into a verbal exchange and agreed to a fight.

The 15-year-old fired eight shots, hitting the 14-year-old five times, including once in the head, the report said.

On Friday, the 15-year-old turned himself in with his mother and grandfather, the report said. He admitted to having the handgun, which he said was a black Taurus with a 30-round extended magazine, the report said.

Two Miami businessmen who won a multi-million dollar verdict against Commissioner Joe Carollo are now seeking to remove him from office.

Bill Fuller and Martin Pinilla filed a complaint in court on Tuesday, arguing that Carollo violated the Citizens' Bill of Rights under the Miami City Charter and therefore must immediately forfeit his position in office.

Carollo was found liable in June in a federal civil lawsuit brought by Fuller and Pinilla, who accused him of trying to destroy their businesses as political retaliation.

A federal court directed a U.S. Marshal to seize the assets of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo in order to enforce the more than $63 million judgment against him from last year.

The jury found Carollo violated the plaintiffs' First Amendment rights and awarded them more than $63 million.

Carollo has maintained his innocence.

The three GOP candidates are heading to New Hampshire ahead of the state's primary.

Former President Donald Trump is coming off a hot win in Iowa while Gov. Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley trailed in the polls.

Trump earned 51% of the vote while GOP rivals Ron DeSantis could muster only 21% and Nikki Haley 19%.

The results left Trump with a tighter grip on the GOP nomination, though it could take several more months for anyone to formally become the party’s standard bearer.

Meanwhile, the next GOP debate has been canceled due to a lack of available candidates.

Florida police officers, prison guards and probation officers who kill someone in the line of duty could have their names shielded form the public under proposed legislation.

While some officers argue for this move, but others believe this legislation would create suspicion among the public.