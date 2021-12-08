6 to Know: Cameras Capture Pricey Gold Chain Stolen From Store, FPL Set to Raise Rates

It’s Wednesday, December 8th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Police are searching for a pregnant woman who was abducted from a Miami-Dade home early Tuesday.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Miami-Dade Police officials said 27-year-old Andreae Lloyd works as a caretaker and was working at a home at 13840 Southwest 285th Terrace when a man knocked on the door around 12:30 a.m. and Lloyd answered it. The man started beating Lloyd and dragged her before forcing her into a white Honda Civic with Florida license Y650DL and fleeing the scene, police said. A co-worker later arrived at the home and found Lloyd was missing, officials said. Police don't know who the man is and are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lloyd to call them at 305-378-4342.

No. 2 - After confusion in the courtroom Tuesday night, deliberations will continue in the trial of a man accused of killing a woman in her home in Davie back in 2014.

When the case appeared to reach a conclusion, after jurors announced Dayonte Resiles was guilty of a lesser charge of manslaughter, a juror said they did not agree with the verdict. The judge then decided deliberations would continue, overruling an objection from the state. The jury was ultimately adjourned for the night. Resiles was charged in the murder of Jill Halliburton Su back in 2014 in her Davie home. He faces the death penalty if he's convicted.

No. 3 - The first case of the new COVID-19 omicron variant in Florida has been reported at a Tampa hospital.

A spokesperson for James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital confirmed the omicron case in a statement to WFLA Tuesday. The Florida Department of Health received notice of the case from the hospital. The omicron variant has prompted global travel restrictions and fresh vaccine mandates since its discovery in southern Africa last month, and has now been found in 50 countries and at least 19 states across the U.S., CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday.

No. 4 - Police are looking for two people who were caught by surveillance cameras stealing a $62,000 gold chain from a West Miami jewelry store.

The theft happened Monday at Wilian Diaz Joyería along Southwest 8th Street, police said. One suspect was with an employee looking at the gold chain inside the store. His accomplice comes to the front door from outside and rings the doorbell to get in, police said. When the employee opens the door, the suspect inside darts out of the store with the gold chain. The store is offering a $5,000 reward if anyone can return the necklace or identify the suspects. To see the video, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Jamie Guirola you’ll see Only on 6.

No. 5 - State regulators Tuesday approved allowing Florida Power & Light to collect an additional $810 million from customers in 2022 amid higher-than-expected costs for natural gas that plays a key role in fueling power plants.

The decision by the state Public Service Commission will add nearly $7 a month to the bills of residential customers who use 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity. The increases will start in January. FPL and other utilities, which are heavily dependent on natural gas, have grappled in recent months with higher fuel costs. Utilities pass along such costs to consumers and are not supposed to earn profits on them.

No. 6 - Nayades Caridad-Tejera is on little sleep these days. She’s exhausted from Art Week, despite not having attended a single event.

She’s sleepless because of a series of parties that were held a few blocks over from where she lives in Hialeah. The city confirmed dozens of complaints were made over the weekend about loud music and bass from Factory Town, an open-air entertainment venue surrounded by warehouses near the airport. At one point overnight Sunday, neighboring Miami Springs told its residents to direct their anger at Hialeah. By Monday, the city's new mayor was fielding visits to his office from sleep-deprived residents. For more on this battle between cities, click here for the story from NBC 6 anchor Carlos Suarez.