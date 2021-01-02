ICYMI: Miami Aims to Become New Tech Hub, New Laws Take Effect in New Year

Here are some of the top stories from the last week from NBC 6 News:

Miami, the Newest Tech Hub? Mayor Hopes Entrepreneurs Relocate to the 305

Can Miami become the next Silicon Valley?

COVID-19 brought more remote-working opportunities as well as an exodus of venture capitalists and tech entrepreneurs out of the San Francisco Bay Area. Many are considering a move to the Magic City, others have already packed their bags.

Mayor Francis Suarez is seizing the moment and recruiting venture capitalists and entrepreneurs via Twitter to make the 305 the next global tech hub.

The City of Miami is temporarily halting their motorized scooter program.

Miami Temporarily Suspends Motorized Scooter Program

The city of Miami is temporarily suspending its motorized scooter pilot program.

The suspension will be in effect Wednesday, Dec. 30. Vendors and operators currently participating in the pilot program are required to cease operations by then.

The city said in a news release that officials will be developing new safety regulations and requirements and will address recently reported incidents of underage riders.

New year, new laws. Here's a look at some of the laws going into effect in the state of Florida on Jan. 1, 2021.

New Florida Laws Taking Effect See Minimum Wage Rise, End of Greyhound Racing

When the calendar turned to 2021 on Friday, several new laws took effect in Florida - including ones seeing the end to a long time industry in the state and a slight increase in the minimum wage.

Florida’s minimum wage will rise a total of nine cents - from $8.56 an hour to $8.65 - as part of voters passing Amendment 2 during November’s election. The amendment will eventually raise the minimum wage in Florida to $15 an hour by 2026.

Among other laws, greyhound racing came to an end Friday, the result of an amendment which passed in 2018 with nearly 70 percent of the vote. Nearly 3,000 workers in Florida will be out of a job due to the change, but advocates say the over two years since the amendment’s passing has been enough time to find new work.

Florida is ending 2020 with a record number of new coronavirus cases, rising positivity levels and concerns about a new mutated form of the virus. And the one sliver of hope — vaccinations — is off to a slow start. NBC 6's Tony Pipitone reports

What to Know About Getting a Coronavirus Vaccine in Florida

As the year draws to a close, the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine is offering a glimmer of hope to those who are eager to return to pre-pandemic normalcy in 2021.

In Florida, the vaccine has begun to be administrated to frontline healthcare workers and the state's most elderly residents. Here's everything we know about how the vaccine is being handed out across the state, and who will be eligible to receive one as more shipments arrive.

Click here for a complete list of what you need to know to see if you're eligible and how to register for an appointment.

NBC 6's Derrick Lewis shows what some of the most important members of our community are doing to remember what has been a year some may want to forget.

HistoryMiami Museum Set to Remember Most Impactful Moments of 2020

While some people are ready to put 2020 behind them, HistoryMiami Museum wants to remember the stories that impacted our area the most during the past year.

At the same time, they are calling on the community to put their experiences on display for years to come. What others went through is also on display - artifacts from the election, a graduation cap with a mask and a Miami Heat 'Black Lives Matter' jersey.

The project, entitled 'Collection 2020', aims to preserve a record of life in Miami through community submissions.

South Florida welcomes some of their first newborns of 2021 early Friday morning at local hospitals.

South Florida Hospitals Welcomes First Babies Born in 2021 at Their Facilities

outh Florida welcomes some of their first newborns of 2021 early Friday morning at local hospitals.

Salome Ayala Durate was the first baby born in the new year when she was born at midnight at Baptist Hospital in Kendall, weighing in at 7 pounds, 14 ounces and measuring 21 inches tall.

Broward Health Coral Springs welcomed their first baby of the year when Caleb Joseph Reigh was born at 12:04 a.m., weighing four pounds and measuring 17.7 inches.