Alfredo Noriega Arredondo is facing a grand theft charge after he allegedly scammed an 80-year-old man.

Imagine getting a call telling you you’ve won over $500,000.

One South Florida man is facing charges Thursday for allegedly targeting an elderly man and scamming him out of thousands of dollars.

Alfredo Noriega allegedly called the victim at home and told him his wife had won. But his wife had died just a few weeks earlier. Then, Noriega allegedly told the 80-year-old victim that he could receive the winnings instead.

“He was then directed to send a wire transfer of $3,250 to receive the money,” said Judge Mindy Glazer in Miami-Dade bond court Thursday.

According to the arrest report, the victim made the wire transfers, and a few days later, Noriega called him again.

"Advising him to send a check in the amount of $7,875 to Mr. Alfredo Noriega to pay for the taxes of the winnings," said Judge Glazer.

The victim lives in Port St. Lucie and ended up losing over $11,000. The victim’s daughter got in touch with police when she found out.

“Through the help of the Port St. Lucie police and through Miami, we actually were able to find the person who did this.”

The police tracked Noriega down to a hotel on 15th Street and Collins Avenue on Miami Beach.

"Still photographs from Bank of America showed the defendant cashing a check that the victim had mailed,” said Judge Glazer.

"These phone scams are happening more and more often,” said Ernesto Rodriguez of Miami Beach Police.

The defendant got a bond of $25,000 and has to surrender his passport since he was in South Florida from Colombia visiting his parents.