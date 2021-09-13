6 to Know: After COVID Delay, Miami Beach Pride Will Go Beyond Celebrations

It’s Monday, September 13th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - An 8-year-old child who was caught in crossfire during a shooting in Opa-locka Saturday has been released from the hospital.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The shooting took place in the 220 block of Dunad Avenue.Two people were shooting from across a field when 8-year-old Mauri Robinson was struck once in the lower back and buttocks area, according to police. The child was transported to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition. This is the latest instance of Miami-Dade shootings involving children this year. In April, three-year-old Elijah LaFrance was shot in killed at his own birthday party. In January, six-year-old Chassidy Saunders was shot and killed while leaving a friends birthday party. Both murders are still unsolved.

No. 2 - A boat with approximately 80 Haitian migrants was intercepted Sunday about 18 miles east off Biscayne Bay, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

According to a tweet, the call of a migrant boat came in from a "good Sam" and the Coast Guard and other agencies are investigating further. It is the latest migrant boat intercepted from Haiti since the massive earthquake devastated the island-nation and killed over 2,000 people on Aug. 14, just weeks after the island's president, Jovenel Moïse, was assassinated. On August 24, 42 Haitian migrants were arrested after coming ashore, according to Border Patrol.

No. 3 - Miami Beach Pride is very different this year.

For starters, it's usually in April. But COVID-19 changed that. And when some think of Pride — they think parties and parades. This year, it's parties, parades, and for the first time, panels. Friday night, the City of Miami Beach raised the pride flag at City Hall. And Pride Lights the Night on Lincoln Road lit up the parking garage at 1111 Lincoln in rainbow colors. They are traditions that make Miami Beach Pride more than three decades old and known for its celebration of love, equality, and diversity. But this year, festival organizers are going beyond ceremonies and celebrations — with conversations drilling down on concerns within the LGBTQ community. Click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Jamie Guirola.

No. 4 - Sophisticated medical technology can be used in Florida hospitals to help COVID-19 patients stay alive. It’s rare and risky.

It’s a machine of last resort for hospitals treating patients with COVID-19. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation(ECMO) machines have become so needed during the coronavirus pandemic that hospital leaders share them with each other over hundreds of miles. ECMO machines are for patients who are really on death’s doorstep, past the use of a ventilator. There are around 6,000 of these machines in the country, according to a voluntary database. Click here for more on this machine in a report from NBC 6 investigator Phil Prazan.

No. 5 - The most notable catch in Saturday's game between No. 22 Miami and Appalachian State didn’t even happen on the field. Wasn’t even a football. It was a cat.

The animal somehow got into Hard Rock Stadium, then got caught by one of its paws off the facade of the upper deck in the first quarter. It eventually fell to the lower level of the stadium, where fans using an American flag as a makeshift net of sorts were able to safely catch it before it was carried off to safety. Miami coach Manny Diaz said he learned of the cat incident postgame. The Hurricanes held on Saturday, topping Appalachian State 25-23.

No. 6 - The uniforms may not have been crimson and white, but the quarterback battle Sunday in Foxborough would have made any Alabama fan proud. Fortunately for fans of the Miami Dolphins, round one in the battle went their way.

Tua Tagovailoa threw for just over 200 yards and the defense came up with a crucial turnover late in the fourth quarter to get a 17-16 win over the New England Patriots. It was Miami’s second straight win over the Patriots. Tagovailoa would finish the day going 16 of 27, throwing for 202 yards and a touchdown. With Sunday's win, the Dolphins take sole possession of first place in the AFC East after losses by the Patriots, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets The Dolphins will return to Hard Rock Stadium next Sunday for the home opener against the Bills. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.