6 to Know: Mom of Man Who Killed Son, Daughter in Murder-Suicide Speaks

It’s Thursday, February 10th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A second woman has come forward alleging she was assaulted by Chris Brown in Miami Beach, days after another woman filed a lawsuit claiming she was sexually assaulted by the singer in South Florida.

Both alleged assaults took place more than a year ago, with the first woman claiming she was drugged and raped by the 32-year-old singer on a yacht that was docked near Diddy's home on Dec. 30, 2020. Now, a second woman is alleging she was also drugged and assaulted the next day at the Fontainebleau Hotel. Attorney Ariel Mitchell is representing both women and said they have been in contact with police. The first woman, identified only as Jane Doe, filed a civil suit against Brown last month.

No. 2 - Police are investigating after Rep. Carlos Gimenez's son allegedly slapped Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla at a Coral Gables restaurant Wednesday.

The incident happened at Morton's Steakhouse in the area of Ponce de Leon Boulevard and Miracle Mile. Carlos Julio Gimenez was booked into jail Wednesday evening and was charged with simple battery. The police chief said in a news conference that "there was literally a passing" and the two had been on opposite sides of the restaurant. The charge indicates Gimenez slapped Diaz de la Portilla either on his back or the back of his head. A Miami police officer, who is assigned to the commissioner, quickly detained Gimenez after the incident, police said.

No. 3 - The mother of a man who fatally shot his young son and daughter before turning the gun on himself in Miami Lakes said he'd battled mental illness since he was a child but never thought he'd kill his own children.

Luz Kutnitz said she saw reports of the Tuesday night shooting on the news and knew something wasn't right with her family. "I got a little bit worried you know, thinking, it can’t be, he promised me he would never hurt the children," Kutnitz said. Police said it was around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday that her son, 41-year-old Humberto Christian Tovar, shot and killed his 12-year-old daughter, Baleria, and 9-year-old son, Matias, before turning the gun on himself in what they said was a domestic dispute. Click here for Kutnitz’s emotional words in a report from NBC 6’s Nicole Lauren you’ll see Only on 6.

No. 4 - One school board member described it as a neck and neck horse race, but the Broward County School Board ended up choosing the person they knew, interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright, over the outsider candidate, Michael Gaal, by a nearly unanimous margin.

Gaal was never a K-12 teacher, but he made a strong impression on a board full of educators. Lori Alhadeff was the only board member to vote for Gaal over Cartwright, although board member Ann Murray voted for Gaal initially but then switched her vote to Cartwright. Cartwright had the advantage of incumbency, of being on the job for the past six months, so board members got to see her in action. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Ari Odzer.

No. 5 - The 14th head coach in the history of the Miami Dolphins will meet with the media for the first time Thursday.

Mike McDaniel will be introduced at a morning news conference at the team's facility in Miami Gardens. He signed a four-year contract with the team Monday, one day after his hire was officially announced. The 38-year-old spent last season as the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, who advanced to the NFC Championship Game. The Yale graduate, who played wide receiver for the Bulldogs, McDaniel has been coaching in the NFL since 2005, spending time with organizations including the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns.

No. 6 - Nathan Chen is a Rocket Man – and an Olympic champion.

The 22-year-old American earned gold in the men’s singles figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Games. He clinched the title by receiving a 332.60 total score, giving him a 22.55-point victory over silver-winning Yuma Kagiyama of Japan. Shoma Uno, the 2018 silver medalist, came away with bronze to give Japan a second representative on the podium. Chen earned a record score of 113.97 in the short program on Monday, giving him a 5.85-point lead over Kagiyama in second place. Kagiyama preceded Chen in the free skate and posted the best score of the day – until Chen took the ice.