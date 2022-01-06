COVID-19

Broward County to Distribute Rapid Test Kits to Residents Saturday

Broward County

Broward County will distribute a limited supply of COVID-19 rapid test kits to residents Saturday at three county libraries.

The home test kits will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. these locations:

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
  • Margate Catherine Young Library
    5810 Park Drive 
    Margate 33063
    Note: Library not open for regular services this day.
  • South Regional/Broward College Library
    7300 Pines Blvd.
    Pembroke Pines 33024
    Note: Library also open for regular services this day.
  • Tyrone Bryant Branch Library
    2230 NW 21st Ave.
    Fort Lauderdale 33311
    Note: Library not open for regular services this day.

The kits will be distributed from the drive-through, curbside service lanes outside of the libraries.

Residents must show proof of Broward County residency and are limited to two kits per household.

Facial coverings must be worn.

For real-time updates on kit availability, follow ReadyBroward and BrowardCounty on Twitter.

coronavirus pandemic 4 hours ago

Miami-Dade Offering At-Home COVID Testing to Homebound Residents

coronavirus pandemic 8 hours ago

Florida to Send 1 Million At-Home COVID Tests to Nursing Homes, Seniors: DeSantis

Get the latest news on COVID-19 in your inbox. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19Broward Countyrapid covid test
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us