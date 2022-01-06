Broward County to Distribute Rapid Test Kits to Residents Saturday

Broward County will distribute a limited supply of COVID-19 rapid test kits to residents Saturday at three county libraries.

The home test kits will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. these locations:

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Margate Catherine Young Library

5810 Park Drive

Margate 33063

Note: Library not open for regular services this day.

5810 Park Drive Margate 33063 Library not open for regular services this day. South Regional/Broward College Library

7300 Pines Blvd.

Pembroke Pines 33024

Note: Library also open for regular services this day.

7300 Pines Blvd. Pembroke Pines 33024 Library also open for regular services this day. Tyrone Bryant Branch Library

2230 NW 21st Ave.

Fort Lauderdale 33311

Note: Library not open for regular services this day.

The County will distribute at-home test kits again on Saturday, January 8th from 10 AM to 6 PM at three @BrowardLibrary locations while supplies last. Follow us here and @BrowardCounty for real time updates on inventory. https://t.co/EMVnjv59RW pic.twitter.com/xP5OGDpU4W — Broward County, FL (@ReadyBroward) January 6, 2022

The kits will be distributed from the drive-through, curbside service lanes outside of the libraries.

Residents must show proof of Broward County residency and are limited to two kits per household.

Facial coverings must be worn.

For real-time updates on kit availability, follow ReadyBroward and BrowardCounty on Twitter.