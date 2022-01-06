Broward County to Distribute Rapid Test Kits to Residents Saturday

Broward County will distribute a limited supply of COVID-19 rapid test kits to residents Saturday at three county libraries.
The home test kits will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. these locations:
- Margate Catherine Young Library
5810 Park Drive
Margate 33063
Note: Library not open for regular services this day.
- South Regional/Broward College Library
7300 Pines Blvd.
Pembroke Pines 33024
Note: Library also open for regular services this day.
- Tyrone Bryant Branch Library
2230 NW 21st Ave.
Fort Lauderdale 33311
Note: Library not open for regular services this day.
The kits will be distributed from the drive-through, curbside service lanes outside of the libraries.
Residents must show proof of Broward County residency and are limited to two kits per household.
Facial coverings must be worn.
For real-time updates on kit availability, follow ReadyBroward and BrowardCounty on Twitter.
