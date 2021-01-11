Florida Vaccine Updates: Local Worship Centers Now Giving Vaccines, Protocols Cancel Heat Game

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

New locations will be opening up across the state in the coming days while one of the biggest sites in all of South Florida will be closing their gates a little bit early on Monday.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Two South Florida Worship Centers Among New Locations for COVID Vaccines

Two locations in South Florida will be among several worship centers across the state who will begin providing the COVID vaccine to worshippers.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the locations on Sunday in Lynn Haven, located just outside Panama City. The facilities include locations in Hollywood at the Koinonia Worship Center as well as a location in Fort Lauderdale at the New Mount Olive Baptist Church.

Other locations across the state include Lynn Haven, Tallahassee, Jacksonville, Tampa and St. Lucie. DeSantis added the locations aim to give the vaccine to those in primarily Black communities across the state.

Florida Adds 12,300 New Cases, More Than 100 Resident Deaths Sunday

Florida added over 12,000 new COVID-19 cases and over 100 resident deaths, according to the state's daily report Sunday.

The 12,313 new confirmed cases brought Florida's total to 1,477,010 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 108 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Sunday bringing the total to 22,912.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 10.40% in Sunday's department of health report, down from Saturday's 10.79%.

Celtics-Heat Game Postponed Over Virus Concerns

Sunday’s game between Boston and Miami was postponed because of contact tracing concerns within the Heat, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

Hard Rock Stadium Vaccination Site to Close Early Monday

The site in Miami Gardens will be closing early due to the College Football Playoff national title game between Alabama and Ohio State.

Residents can now schedule an appointment to receive the coronavirus vaccine at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. A spokesperson from the Florida Division of Emergency Management said about 1,000 appointments will be available per day due to a limited supply of doses available from the federal government.