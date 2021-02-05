Florida Vaccine Updates: Miami-Dade County Launches Pre-Registration Vaccination Website

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

One South Florida county commission is hoping the state will begin to allow certain workers to be the next in line to get their doses - while several places of worship will be giving out vaccine dosages to those who register in the coming days.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Miami-Dade County Launches Pre-Registration Vaccination Website

Miami-Dade County has launched a website where seniors can sign up to be notified when a vaccine dose is available for them.

To sign up, users must plug in their name, address, email, phone number, and date of birth at this website.

People who register will be notified by phone or email when a dose becomes available.

Florida Adds 7,711 New COVID-19 Cases, Reports Over 220 More Virus Deaths Thursday

Florida reported more than 7,700 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by over 220.

The 7,711 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,752,330 since the outbreak began.

Another 228 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Thursday, bringing the total to 27,247.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 8.76% in Thursday's department of health coronavirus report, about a percentage point higher than Wednesday's rate of 7.79%.

Car Containing COVID-19 Vaccine Vials Stolen in Florida

Police are searching for a car containing $10,000 worth of COVID-19 vaccine that was stolen Wednesday in Plant City, near Tampa.

The 2018 gray Hyundai Accent contained 30 vials of the vaccine that were to be distributed at a vaccination site.

Police said a nationwide alert was placed on the vehicle, which has Florida license plate NPJJ58.

Gov. DeSantis Launches Pilot Program to Give Homebound Seniors COVID-19 Vaccine

Florida on Thursday launched the state's pilot program to give access to COVID-19 vaccines to seniors who are homebound with an emphasis on Holocaust survivors, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

DeSantis held a news conference at Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center to announce the launch of the program.

About 1,500 vaccine doses have been set aside for the launch of the program, with 750 reserved for Holocaust survivors, DeSantis said.

Florida Adds 6,979 New COVID-19 Cases, Reports Over 200 More Virus Deaths Wednesday

Florida reported more than 6,900 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by over 200.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 7.77% in Wednesday's department of health coronavirus report, after two straight days above 8%. The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was at 10.07%.

Florida's daily vaccine report showed about 1,367,000 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine in mid-December. Over 421,000 have received the second booster shot.

Covid Vaccine Pod Opening At Stadium in Palm Beach County: DeSantis

A new COVID-19 vaccine pod will be opening in western Palm Beach County, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday.

At least 500 vaccines will be available for seniors at Anquan Boldin Stadium in Pahokee. DeSantis announced the pod at a news conference with Boldin, a former NFL wide receiver who was born in Pahokee.

The governor said Boldin reached out to him to open the pod in the area.

Florida Dept. of Health Demands Audit After Over 1,000 Vaccines Damaged in Palm Beach

The Florida Department of Health is calling for an audit of the Palm Beach County Health Care District after more than 1,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were damaged last week.

In a Wednesday news release, the department of health said they're asking for the district to perform a full accounting of all vaccine-related equipment and procedures it has in place to store and handle the vaccines.

South Florida Houses of Worship to Give Vaccinations This Week

Tuesday, Florida's Department of Emergency Management and the Department of Health announces that two locations in South Florida will be administering the vaccine in the coming days with 500 doses at each location.

The two locations - St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church in Miramar and First Baptist Church of Piney Grove in Fort Lauderdale - have already filled their appointments and walk-ups will not be accepted.

Publix Opening Online Vaccination Registration Wednesday to Entire State

The supermarket giant has been giving vaccinations at locations across the state and opened the website at 6 a.m. Wednesday at publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida. Appointments are required at all locations.

Currently, no Publix locations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties are offering the vaccines but all locations in Palm Beach County and two locations in Monroe County - Key West and Islamorada - were available. Both Monroe locations booked up in under an hour.

Miami-Dade Commission Urges Governor to Add Hospitality Workers, Teachers, More to Vaccine Priority List

In a mostly symbolic move, Miami-Dade County commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to urge the governor to include hotel, restaurant, and home health care workers in the next round of COVID-19 vaccines.

The county's list also includes teachers, jail guards, police and child care workers.

“There is no question that if someone visits Miami-Dade County and they go into a hotel and a restaurant and they get infected, then it goes against the economic development of our county," Commissioner Rebeca Sosa said.

It's unlikely Gov. Ron DeSantis, who hasn’t given local leaders the power to enforce COVID-19 restrictions, will allow them to determine who's next in line for a vaccine.

