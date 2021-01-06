Florida Vaccine Updates: Second Doses Handed Out at Retirement Home, Frustration Over Broward Rollout

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

Across Broward and Miami-Dade counties, vaccines have been distributed in recent days with concern from some about how residents in the area will be able to receive their doses with such a high demand.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

John Knox Village to Give Residents, Staff 2nd Dose of Pfizer Vaccine

The Pompano Beach assisted living facility will give 90 residents and 80 members of their staff a second dose on Wednesday, completing the inoculation required. An additional 50 staff members will receive their first dose of the vaccine as well.

‘All Hands on Deck': Miami-Dade Works to Administer Covid Vaccinations to Seniors

Leaders in Miami-Dade County said they're working to quickly but safely administer COVID-19 vaccines to anyone over 65 who wants one.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniela Levine Cava held a news conference Tuesday to discuss the county's vaccination plan, and was joined by the mayors of the City of Miami and Miami Beach as well as local hospital executives.

Levine Cava said over 30,000 people have been vaccinated in Miami-Dade including healthcare workers and seniors 65 and older. There are more than 465,000 residents in the county who are 65 or older.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

‘It's Baloney': Broward Residents Express Frustrations Over Vaccine Rollout

Frustration was being expressed by some Broward residents who thought they had made it through the Department of Health website and scheduled their appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine shot, but showed up to find out they wouldn’t be injected.

"It's baloney," Georgette Bannan said.

On Tuesday afternoon Bannan said that no one from the department had followed up with her after her emotional Monday afternoon when she and her mother thought they were all set to receive the shots, only to be told they didn’t have appointments.

Broward Mayor Steve Geller said residents are reaching out to him pleading for help. Some are asking for special treatment, which he emphasized doesn’t exist.

More Covid Vaccination Sites Opening in Broward This Week: Mayor

More COVID-19 vaccination sites will be opening in Broward this week, the county's mayor said Tuesday.

Mayor Steve Geller held a news conference Tuesday to discuss the county's vaccination plans, which includes distrtibution sites at Broward parks.

Vaccinations are being distributed to seniors at Tradewinds Park in Coconut Creek and Vista View Park in Davie, with another site opening at Markham Park in Sunrise Tuesday, Geller said.

Another vaccination site will open at Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, and at Central Park in Lauderhill on Friday, with another 3-5 sites possibly opening in the next two weeks or so, Geller said.

Publix to Provide COVID-19 Vaccines at Select Stores in Florida

The COVID-19 vaccine will be available at select Publix pharmacies in Citrus, Hernando and Marion counties starting this week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday.

There is no word on whether the vaccine will be available in the near future at Publix pharmacies in other parts of Florida. The supermarket chain did say it was working with the six other states in its operating area to distribute vaccines.

In a collaboration between Publix Super Markets Inc. and the Florida Department of Health, the supermarket chain will be able to distribute approximately 15,000 Moderna vaccines to customers ages 65 and older.

Dive Deeper: