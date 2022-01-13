Miami-Dade County

Owner Arrested After Unlicensed Miami-Dade Company Towed Hundreds of Cars: Cops

By NBC 6

NBC 6

The owner of a Miami-Dade towing company is facing charges after police said the business operated without a license for over a year, illegally towing hundreds of vehicles during that time.

Carlo Guerrier, 46, was arrested Wednesday on one count of grand theft and 246 counts each of towing without a license and towing manifest violation.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

According to an arrest report, Guerrier is the owner of A&G Towing on Northwest 22nd Avenue, which has been operating since August 2020 without a license.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Carlo Guerrier

The report said it wasn't until a man had his car towed in Miami Beach for no reason that investigators discovered the business was unlicensed.

Local

Florida 6 hours ago

Florida Manatee Feeding Experiment Starts Slowly as Cold Looms

Miami-Dade County 6 hours ago

‘I Got You, Buddy': Baby Dolphin Trapped in Fishing Net Rescued by Miami-Dade Officer

When investigators looked at the compnay's records, they found that necessary information was missing from towing records, including the driver's name, the type of vehicle, and whether the driver had consented to the tow or not, the report said.

The report said that out of "242 tows carried out by A&G Towing, 222 of them were found to be after the date of August 29, 2020 when Mr. Guerrier had no Miami-Dade County license and was not authorized to carry out the tows."

Guerrier was arrested and booked into jail, where he was being held on $15,500 bond Thursday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us