Owner Arrested After Unlicensed Miami-Dade Company Towed Hundreds of Cars: Cops

The owner of a Miami-Dade towing company is facing charges after police said the business operated without a license for over a year, illegally towing hundreds of vehicles during that time.

Carlo Guerrier, 46, was arrested Wednesday on one count of grand theft and 246 counts each of towing without a license and towing manifest violation.

According to an arrest report, Guerrier is the owner of A&G Towing on Northwest 22nd Avenue, which has been operating since August 2020 without a license.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The report said it wasn't until a man had his car towed in Miami Beach for no reason that investigators discovered the business was unlicensed.

When investigators looked at the compnay's records, they found that necessary information was missing from towing records, including the driver's name, the type of vehicle, and whether the driver had consented to the tow or not, the report said.

The report said that out of "242 tows carried out by A&G Towing, 222 of them were found to be after the date of August 29, 2020 when Mr. Guerrier had no Miami-Dade County license and was not authorized to carry out the tows."

Guerrier was arrested and booked into jail, where he was being held on $15,500 bond Thursday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.