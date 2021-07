If you are planning to head to the beach this Saturday, you're in luck.

Saturday begins with scattered storms, about 40% coverage, through lunchtime followed by sunshine and dry weather in the afternoon.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Expect highs around 90°.

Sunday will be identical with widely scattered morning storms, about 30% coverage, followed by dry weather in the afternoon.