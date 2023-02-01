South Florida Man Killed in Brazil During Flash Flood

A five-day search and rescue mission in Brazil came to an end Wednesday after a South Florida man's body was found.

Raul Jimenez, of Delray Beach, was on vacation with two friends in Brasilia. On Saturday, they went hiking at Parque Nacional Da Chapada Dos Veadeiros.

His sister said while the group was hiking, there was a flash flood and they were swept away by the water.

Both friends who were with Jimenez survived. One held on to a rock for about six hours until rescuers arrived. Jimenez went missing and his sister and parents flew to Brazil to help with the search.

“His bag started floating away with the water and he was like, 'no, I want to get my bag,' so he was, like, I want to go and get my bag, and then he tried to get his bag and the water came flashing down and it took him," said an emotional Gabriela Jimenez, Raul's sister.

Raul’s friends said his body was found Wednesday afternoon about a mile away from the Raizama Waterfall.

"My brother is truly such a happy spirit. A happy person. He is a musician, an artist, he does love adventure, but he is not someone who would put his life at risk," Jimenez said.

The U.S. State Department said they stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance to the family.