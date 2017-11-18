 NASCAR Driver Facilitates Meeting Between Donor Family, Kidney Recipient - NBC 6 South Florida
OLY-MIAMI

NASCAR Driver Facilitates Meeting Between Donor Family, Kidney Recipient

By Selima Hussain

16 minutes ago

When Joey Gase revs his engine in the Homestead Miami Speedway this Sunday, the hood of his car will look slightly different from other NASCAR drivers’. A Donate Life Florida logo will be emblazoned on the #52 vehicle, along with photos of two South Florida donor heroes: Abbey Conner and Gus Stavrakis. The tribute to the donors and the Donate Life organization reflects a deep passion of Gase’s, who became an ambassador of Donate Life when his late mother became an organ, eye and tissue donor in 2011. On Saturday, Gase facilitated a first-time meeting between Gus’ mom, Mary Hawks, and Gus’ kidney recipient, Taquana Jackson. See photos of the meeting below.

