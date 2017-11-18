When Joey Gase revs his engine in the Homestead Miami Speedway this Sunday, the hood of his car will look slightly different from other NASCAR drivers’. A Donate Life Florida logo will be emblazoned on the #52 vehicle, along with photos of two South Florida donor heroes: Abbey Conner and Gus Stavrakis. The tribute to the donors and the Donate Life organization reflects a deep passion of Gase’s, who became an ambassador of Donate Life when his late mother became an organ, eye and tissue donor in 2011. On Saturday, Gase facilitated a first-time meeting between Gus’ mom, Mary Hawks, and Gus’ kidney recipient, Taquana Jackson. See photos of the meeting below.