Man Claimed He Had Bomb in Luggage at Fort Lauderdale Airport: BSO

A man was arrested after he said he had a bomb in his luggae at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, authorities said.

Alin Paul Olteanu, 37, was arrested at the airport Thursday on a charge of making a false bomb threat, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Witnesses said Olteanu made the statement after he was told he'd have to pay an extra fee for the second bag he was carrying.

Olteanu was consolidating his two bags into one was was asked by an employee what he planned to do with the second bag when he said "I will leave it right there, and by the way, it has a bomb in it," officials said.

Deputies and BSO's Bomb Squad responded and took Olteanu into custody, and officials said the threat was "determined to be unfounded."

Olteanu was booked into the Broward jail where he remained held on $20,000 bond Friday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

