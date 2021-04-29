Teacher of Miami Gardens School Accused of Touching Students

A teacher was arrested and accused of inappropriately touching students at a school in Miami Gardens.

Yosef Benita, a teacher at Lubavitch Educational Center, turned himself in Wednesday and appeared in bond court hearing Thursday.

At the hearing, a detective testified that a 10-year-old student came forward in March saying 33-year-old Benita touched him in his genital area while he was a tutor in the school’s resource center.

A second victim — a 10-year-old with special needs— also told child services that the same thing happened to him.

Benita faces charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child.

A spokesperson for the school says they suspended the teacher during the investigation. They also said the physical and emotional safety of their students is their priority.

Dustin Tischler, Benita's attorney, said he is confident Benita did nothing inappropriate and will ultimately be cleared of the charges.

"Before voluntarily turning himself into custody to defend against these allegations, Rabbi Benita submitted to a polygraph examination and was found by an expert to be truthful in his steadfast denials of inappropriate conduct," the attorney said in a statement.