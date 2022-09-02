Woman Accused of Prostitution, Money Laundering in Tamarac

A Coral Springs woman facing prostitution and money laundering charges is accused of servicing an average of six clients per day, earning nearly $5,000 per week.

According to the arrest report, 44-year-old Beibei Zhang advertised her services online and met the clients at an apartment in the 8300 block of Sands Point Boulevard in Tamarac.

Undercover investigators said she would charge clients $160 per hour plus tips for various sex acts and worked from morning to early evening Monday through Friday since at least February, the report stated.

Zhang allegedly deposited an estimated $133,000 in profits in several banks within a 12-month period in violation of federal law.

She would only make deposits of between $1,200 and $2,000 in cash at teller windows to avoid suspicion and currency transaction reporting requirements, investigators said.

Broward Sheriff’s detectives arrested Zhang Monday while she was making a deposit at a bank in Coral Springs.

She was released from the Broward County Jail Tuesday on bonds totaling $15,000, records showed.