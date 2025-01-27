6 arrested, $900K recovered after illegal gambling sites busted in Florida: PBSO

After an almost two-year investigation, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office busted several locations throughout Florida where illegal gambling operations took place.

According to PBSO, on Sept, 26, 2022, "Operation Fools Treasure" was established to investigate claims of money laundering and illegal gambling happening in Palm Beach County and beyond.

"Operation Fools Treasure," according to deputies, resulted in six arrests, over $900,000 recovered, and 1,071 illegal slot machines confiscated, along with three vehicles and two firearms.

During their investigation, detectives were able to identify sites that were operating illegal gambling houses that used Las Vegas-style video slot machines that offered cash prices.

Under Florida law, businesses are not allowed to possess or operate slot machines that are outside regulated facilities, which include betting locations and some tribal gaming establishments.

PBSO, with the help of several other law enforcement agencies, including the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, obtained jurisdiction outside their county, where they gathered probable cause into four businesses.

The businesses involved in "Operation Fools Gold" include the following:

SWFL Center LLC, DBA: VIP Sweepstakes (JJE Technologies, DBA: Treasure Hunt Arcade) – West Palm Beach, FL

Gold Wizards LLC (FTP Technologies LLC, DBA: Treasure Hunters Arcade & Prestige Sweepstakes) – Fort Pierce, FL

Golden Dreams Entertainment LLC (CJJ Technologies LLC, DBA: Pharaoh’s Treasure Arcade) – Vero Beach, FL

Florida Game Association LLC, DBA: Arcadia Arcade (AMGP Enterprises LLC) – Zephyrhills, FL

Deputies also said that two Miami-based companies, Grandview Products, Inc. and GV Products, LLC, were suppliers of the unlawful slot machines.