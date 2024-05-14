Hearing held for Miami OnlyFans model accused of killing her boyfriend

A hearing will be held Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in the case of the Miami OnlyFans model whose accused of allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death back in 2022.

Courtney Clenney is facing multiple charges on the killing of Christian Obumseli, including interception of wire or electronic communication and second-degree murder with a weapon. She is also facing, along with her parents, charges related to unauthorized access or excessive access to a computer after allegedly breaking into her boyfriend's laptop.

Clenney and her parents appeared for a court hearing last month in the case of Kim Dewayne and Deborah Clenney allegedly breaking into Obumseli's laptop.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Clenney appeared in court in an orange jail outfit on April 23rd, while her parents sat in the audience.

Authorities said the parents illegally accessed a laptop that they claim belonged to Obumseli, after allegedly Clenney stabbed him to death in their Edgewater condo in April 2022.

Defense attorneys for the parents said the computer was a shared device between Courtney Clenney and Obumseli, and that the parents were authorized to access it.

Courtney Clenney, who went by the name Courtney Tailor on social media, including on OnlyFans, had more than 2 million Instagram followers at the time of Obumseli's death.

Miami-Dade prosecutors said the couple had an "extremely tempestuous and combative relationship" and that Obumseli was the victim of domestic violence, while Courtney Clenney's attorneys have said she was the victim of an abusive relationship and that she stabbed him in self-defense.

Clenney, now 27, remains behind bars while she awaits trial on a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Obumseli.