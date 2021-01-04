Vaccine Updates: What We Know About the Coronavirus in Florida Today

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been received by the state, and so far, healthcare workers and senior residents are the only ones who qualify to receive them. But even in this initial stage, it hasn't been smooth sailing.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

The Broward County vaccination portal has experienced outages and a flood of bookings since launching

On Wednesday last week, Florida health officials launched a vaccination portal for Broward County residents ages 65+ to sign up for appointments to receive a dose.

The site has experienced various outages over the last several days, frustrating seniors who were trying to land a time slot. When the site has been online, appointments seem to book up very quickly.

As of noon on Monday, the site continued to display this message:

"The Florida Department of Health in Broward County has provided 26,465 COVID-19 vaccination appointments to individuals ages 65 and over. All appointments have been filled at this time. Please check back to this website often as more sites and appointments will be added over the coming days and weeks. Thank you."

After initial outages, the director of Florida's Department of Health in Broward Dr. Paula Thaqi apologized the system had not worked fluidly and asked residents for patience. "Please know that this is just the beginning of COVID-19 vaccination opportunities," she said.

Meanwhile in Miami-Dade, the county set up a vaccine page with information about who is eligible and where to find vaccinations.

Florida's Department of Health is keeping tally of how many people have been vaccinated in the state

Since the start of the pandemic, NBC 6 has been keeping up with the daily coronavirus reports released by the Florida Department of Health. It's hopeful to now also be able to track resident vaccinations as reported by the state.

As of Sunday, the state had confirmed that 255,808 people have received initial doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

The reports also keep track of how many people have been successfully immunized by completing their second dose, as well as which counties the vaccinated residents are in.

So far, it seems that Miami-Dade and Broward counties have the most vaccinated residents, according to the state. As of Sunday, nearly 29,160 residents have received their first doses in Dade, nearly 22,920 in Broward, more than 12,800 in Palm Beach and and more than 400 in Monroe.

As experts warned, states are seeing worsened outbreaks amid the holiday season, and Florida is no exception

On the last day of 2020, Florida shattered its record for the largest single-day increase in positive coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic, adding 17,192 newly-confirmed cases.

Leading up to the holiday season, experts had warned that an increase in travel, along with celebrations and family gatherings, would worsen the nation's outbreak.

December turned out to be the deadliest and most infectious month since the start of the pandemic, with more than 77,000 deaths and 6.4 million cases, as well as the emergence of a new virus variant.

State coronavirus testing sites could soon be turned into vaccination sites

Florida could soon transition some state-run COVID-19 testing sites to vaccination sites and is working to find places of worship in underserved communities where the vaccine can be administered, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday.

Speaking at a news conference at Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital, DeSantis said the next two months will be "crunch time" when it comes to administering the vaccine.

"There's no time to waste," DeSantis said. "We don't believe it's time to rest."

He noted that more than 500 seniors have received the vaccine already at one house of worship in Escambia County.

