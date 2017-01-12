How Policy Change Impacts Cuban Migrants

A Coast Guard boat crew pulls alongside a vessel carrying Cuban migrants off the coast of Florida. The migrants were safely removed from the rustic vessel and repatriated to Cuba.

For years, the U.S. Coast Guard station on Miami Beach has launched hundreds of missions when the call came that Cuban migrants were at sea.

Now, after the Obama administration ended the ‘wet foot, dry foot’ policy, the Coast Guard, US Customs and Border Protection agents, and Immigration agents are playing a whole new ball game when it comes to Cuban migrants who make it on shore.

Cubans who now illegally make it to South Florida shores will be transported to the Krome Detention Center in Southwest Dade or other holding facilities like it.

Mayra Jolie, Esq. is an immigration attorney. She says the refugees will jave to seek asylum to remain or be subject to expedited removal. “They cannot be released just into the community,” said Jolie.

To successfully gain asylum, Cubans now will have to show a reasonable fear of persecution if they were returned. It’s based on race, religion, national origin, political opinion or membership in a social group.

Jolie says it’s a tall order. “It’s very difficult to win it. It’s not a matter of just having the country conditions and showing there are still violations of human rights in Cuba, you have to show that those violations apply directly to you and the government is persecuting you on one of the protected grounds,” explained Jolie.

For the military and federal agents, no change for the procedures they follow everyday just those procedures now apply to the Cubans, too.

Attorney Jolie said the standard paths to U.S. citizenship are available such as American citizens bringing their minor children from Cuba, business visas, and falling in love and getting married.